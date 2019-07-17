A group of four educators from Sauk Prairie bring some Americana and folk rock to Monroe. The Water Street Jacks will play at the concert on the square series from 6:30-9 p.m. July 25 at the Historic Green County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
The Water Street Jacks are Sauk Prairie Middle School principal Ted Harter leading with vocals, guidance counselor Owen Murphy playing the mandolin, physical education teacher Hans Fester on drums, and Sauk Prairie High School choir director Matt Brennan on keys.
The show also brings “Lighting up the Dark,” to celebrate those who work to support the mental health needs of the community. There will be a bouncy house and other fun activities for kids.
Carry-ins not allowed for alcoholic beverages, but can bring a to-go dinner from one of the downtown restaurants. Food stands are also available. Bring your lawn chairs to enjoy this outdoor event.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)