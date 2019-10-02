This year, the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Holiday Light Parade, to make Holly Jolly Sauk Prairie a bigger and better event. Holly Jolly Sauk Prairie will include a holiday business decorating contest, a large craft fair at the community center, a community-wide chili cook-off, Santa spotting’s, open houses, DIY projects, a free Christmas movie, and more. The event will be held on Dec. 14 with additional details released at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
If interested in being a vendor for the Holly Jolly Sauk Prairie event, email visitus@saukprairie.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)