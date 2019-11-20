Sauk Prairie chess club begins season

Students in grades 3-12 took part in the second annual Sauk Prairie chess club seminar on Nov. 2. Lessons and learning were conducted by Scott Bakken and Jenna McCann, coaches of the school district and community chess clubs. This seminar begins the chess season that concludes with state finals in April.
