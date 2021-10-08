 Skip to main content
Sauk Prairie Community Book Read planned
Members of the Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative, from left, Vicki Gullickson, Veronica Gallas, Lauren White, Teresa Bare-Inman and Tanya Bare and others work on the Sauk Prairie Community Read on Oct. 7.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

The Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative encourages the public to participate in a Sauk Prairie Community Read of the book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, which will be followed by community conversations.

The book is a remix of the original National Book Award-winning “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” and is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Books and discussion information are now available at the Ruth Culver Community Library or the George Culver Community Library. The books, provided by the libraries, Sauk County Extension, Sauk Prairie Optimist Club, Optimist International and the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, are free and readers are encouraged share the book with others, participate in the discussions or return them to the library.

The goal of the initiative is “Respect for All.” For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/375420960730662.

