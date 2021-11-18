Sauk Prairie Community Book Read updated

The Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative’s Community Read selection of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, has distributed all of its English editions of the book. There are still Spanish-language books, e-books and audiobooks available at the Ruth Culver Community Library and the George Culver Community Library. The libraries also expect to receive a few more actual books. Contact either library for assistance.