Sauk Prairie Community Book Read updated

The Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative’s Community Read selection of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, has distributed all of its English editions of the book. There are still Spanish-language books, e-books and audiobooks available at the Ruth Culver Community Library and the George Culver Community Library. The libraries also expect to receive a few more actual books. Contact either library for assistance.
Email spsocjusteq@gmail.com for community discussion group dates and locations. A survey of those who have read the book will follow, which will help the Initiative plan its next steps.
For more information or to join the Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative, visit facebook.com/groups/375420960730662.