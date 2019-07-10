Sauk Prairie community members receive awards

On June 11 members of the Sauk Prairie community gathered at River Arts on Water Gallery to honor recipients of the River Arts Inc. community awards. Recipients of the awards included Mary and Walter Dickey, Ramona Kramer Founders Award; Chris Junkins, Volunteer of the Year; and Joel Marcott, Arts Leadership in Business Award. The board members of the River Arts Inc. John Keefe and Walter Dickey were recognized for their many years of service. Pictured, from left, are John Keefe, Mary Dickey, Chris Junkins, Walter Dickey, and Joel Marcott.
