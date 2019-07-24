Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H earn ribbons at county fair

The Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H Club earned many ribbons at the Sauk County Fair held from July 8-14. The following members were recognized with special awards. Avery Bussan received two Best of Breed Awards for rabbits and was named Grand Top Showman for rabbits in grades 3-5.
In Horsemanship Danish Judging Matison Elvert received top honors in grade 10 and Ellie Pontel received top honors in grades 3-5. Merit Awards were earned by Chris Leatherberry for a written poem and a photography entry, Ruby Taggart for a food entry, and Paige Wallace for a watercolor painting. Soren Hansen's Lego entry was awarded a Reserve State Fair Selection. Selected to be shown at State Fair were two entries by Ruby Taggart, a knit cap and a stuffed toy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)