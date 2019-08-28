{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie farmer's market raises $535

On Aug. 17, Carol Gagnon received a $535 donation from the produce sold at the Sauk Prairie farmers market. The food pantry is in need of toilet paper. Pictured is Sue Dohm, Carol Gagnon, and Fritz Dohm.

 SAUK PRAIRIE FARMERS MARKET/Contributed
