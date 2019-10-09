Sauk Prairie Farmers Market last day is Oct. 12

Last day for the Sauk Prairie Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 downtown Prairie du Sac across from the Blue Spoon Café, 550 Water St., Prairie du Sac. There will be a bake sale and many fresh locally grown produce to benefit the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry in an effort to provide funds for much needed personal care items. Pictured, from from left, are Carol Gagnon, Rose Gagnon, Henry Gagnon; back left; Sue and Fritz Dohm.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)