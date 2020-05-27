Sauk Prairie Farmers Market opens May 30

The Sauk Prairie Farmers Market will open on May 30 in downtown Prairie du Sac across from Blue Spoon Cafe. In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy special guidelines will be in place. Find market updates on the Sauk Prairie Farmers Market Facebook page.
Safety guidelines include:
• Vendors and patrons must wear face masks, vendors may deny service if refused to wear a mask.
• Social distancing of at least 6 feet.
• Only vendors can touch/handle products.
• No samples.
• One shopper per family.
• No pets.
• Hand sanitizer available.
