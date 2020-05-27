Sauk Prairie Farmers Market opens May 30
0 comments

Sauk Prairie Farmers Market opens May 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie Farmers Market opens May 30

Kit Eilertson is getting the Farmers Market ready to open May 30.

 SUE DOHM/Contributed

The Sauk Prairie Farmers Market will open on May 30 in downtown Prairie du Sac across from Blue Spoon Cafe. In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy special guidelines will be in place. Find market updates on the Sauk Prairie Farmers Market Facebook page.

Safety guidelines include:

• Vendors and patrons must wear face masks, vendors may deny service if refused to wear a mask.

• Social distancing of at least 6 feet.

• Only vendors can touch/handle products.

• No samples.

• One shopper per family.

• No pets.

• Hand sanitizer available.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brost earns $750 scholarship
Community

Brost earns $750 scholarship

Jacob Brost, University of Wisconsin-Madison; is the recipient of the Tom Reineck Memorial $750 scholarship. He is the son of Kody and Heidi B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News