Sauk Prairie FFA receives grant

The Sauk Prairie FFA was a recipient of a grant provided by Zoetix Industry Support Program. Zoetix contributed $919,917 to local FFA Chapters nationwide. The Sauk Prairie Veterinary Clinic was one of those partners that participated, allowing $458 to be donated on their behalf to the Sauk Prairie FFA. Funds from this grant will be used to help pay for the expenses of the National FFA Convention trip. Pictured from left, are Caleb Davis, Ashton Breunig, Luke Sprecher, Phillip Brickl, Hunter Lang, Logan Sprecher, and Lynae Schott.
