Sauk Prairie Healthcare earns recognition

Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been recognized as “High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy)” by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021-2022 report at Best Hospitals for Maternity. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity.

To earn this recognition, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Out of 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, U.S. News identified 237 that earned a high performing recognition among the Best Hospitals for Maternity.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare earned a “High Performing” rating in Best Hospitals for Maternity. “High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for that type of care.

The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News health analysis team in spring of 2021, which reflects data from 2019.