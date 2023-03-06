Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. This is another recognition of the incredible teams who are dedicated to providing safe, high-quality care,” said Shawn Lerch, CEO of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. “I am inspired each day to witness how our teams work together to provide the very best care to our communities. Their commitment and hard work is reflected in this award.”