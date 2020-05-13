Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation adds new members

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation adds five local leaders to its board of directors. The new board members are Maribeth Baker, Paul Merline, Mary Beth Schall, Jane Elmer and Carol Jefferson. Current members are James Slattery, Bob Wills, Peter van der Hagen, Janelle Hupp, Brett Kirner, Tommy Brennan, Betsy Hanna, Matt Joyce, Roberto Ledesma, Caleb Maier, Rochelle Ripp Schnadt, Karl Sachtjen and Todd Wuerger. The three individuals that are leaving are Jan Marino, Sara Shackleton, and Pat Yanke.

Maribeth Baker is a community physician with Prairie Clinic in Sauk City since 1995. She practices family medicine including obstetrics. She chose family medicine residency in the Madison area following medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Paul Merline is a senior consultant with McDonald Schaefer, Fund Development Advisors to Nonprofits. He has more than 25 years of experience establishing and building long-term partnerships and alliances, including more than 10 years lobbying on significant issues affecting residents of Wisconsin. He held government affairs positions for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Wisconsin Association of Health Plans and Wisconsin Restaurant Association.