Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation adds new members

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation adds five local leaders to its board of directors. The new board members are Maribeth Baker, Paul Merline, Mary Beth Schall, Jane Elmer and Carol Jefferson. Current members are James Slattery, Bob Wills, Peter van der Hagen, Janelle Hupp, Brett Kirner, Tommy Brennan, Betsy Hanna, Matt Joyce, Roberto Ledesma, Caleb Maier, Rochelle Ripp Schnadt, Karl Sachtjen and Todd Wuerger. The three individuals that are leaving are Jan Marino, Sara Shackleton, and Pat Yanke.
Maribeth Baker is a community physician with Prairie Clinic in Sauk City since 1995. She practices family medicine including obstetrics. She chose family medicine residency in the Madison area following medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Paul Merline is a senior consultant with McDonald Schaefer, Fund Development Advisors to Nonprofits. He has more than 25 years of experience establishing and building long-term partnerships and alliances, including more than 10 years lobbying on significant issues affecting residents of Wisconsin. He held government affairs positions for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Wisconsin Association of Health Plans and Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
Mary Beth served as a Navy nurse for 21 years. After retirement, she worked as the School Nurse in the Wisconsin Heights School District for eight years.
Jane Elmer began her career as teacher in the River Valley School District and spent the final 20 years of her career as the executive director of the Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association.
Carol Jefferson retired from American Players Theatre. She has worked with Wisconsin Arts Board, the University of Wisconsin Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Wisconsin Foundation where she worked closely with Dr. Paul Carbone and was the president of the National Association of Cancer Center Development Directors. The University of Iowa recruited her to develop a fundraising program for the Cancer Center.
