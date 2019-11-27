Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation will participate in the global generosity movement called GivingTuesday on Dec. 3. GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, using the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will begin the generosity season.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea, to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.
