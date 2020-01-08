Sauk Prairie Healthcare named Success Story Award Winner
0 comments

Sauk Prairie Healthcare named Success Story Award Winner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie Healthcare named Success Story Award Winner

Many members of Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s emergency department patient flow improvement team pose with the Press Ganey Success Story Award. The team’s work was recognized nationally for improving safety, quality and experience.

 SPH/Contributed

Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been named a 2019 Success Story Award winner by Press Ganey. The Success Story Award recognizes outstanding health care organizations that have transformed their delivery of care by improving the safety, quality, and experience for patients and caregivers.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare representatives were invited to speak at the Press Ganey national conference in November to describe how the team changed workflow in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care to improve efficiency and patient satisfaction. One change includes quicker visits. Nurses and providers now often meet with a patient together to save the patient from explaining their symptoms twice. These, along with other workflow changes were based on input and feedback from patients as changes were trialed. Changes have improved patient experience and shortened average wait times.

The Press Ganey Success Story Award is a highly regarded symbol of achievement in the health care industry. Sauk Prairie Healthcare is one of 19 organizations to receive this honor in 2019.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News