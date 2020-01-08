Sauk Prairie Healthcare named Success Story Award Winner

Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been named a 2019 Success Story Award winner by Press Ganey. The Success Story Award recognizes outstanding health care organizations that have transformed their delivery of care by improving the safety, quality, and experience for patients and caregivers.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare representatives were invited to speak at the Press Ganey national conference in November to describe how the team changed workflow in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care to improve efficiency and patient satisfaction. One change includes quicker visits. Nurses and providers now often meet with a patient together to save the patient from explaining their symptoms twice. These, along with other workflow changes were based on input and feedback from patients as changes were trialed. Changes have improved patient experience and shortened average wait times.