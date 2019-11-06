Sauk Prairie Healthcare has named 38-year veteran of local health care Lisa Pickarts, registered nurse, Bachelor of science in nursing, as their vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer. Pickarts began working at Sauk Prairie Healthcare as a nurse’s aide in 1981. Her father was a family physician, Dr. Haakon Carlson, who for decades has been a figure in Sauk Prairie’s medical community.
The former director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s emergency department began working in her new role on Oct. 6, with responsibilities to lead and coordinate all nursing-related services throughout the organization and communities served. She will be a liaison between the medical and nursing staff and develop long-term goals to ensure the best possible patient care.
