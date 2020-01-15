Sauk Prairie Healthcare sponsors youth empowerment class
0 comments

Sauk Prairie Healthcare sponsors youth empowerment class

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie Healthcare sponsors youth empowerment class

Participants in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundations youth empowerment class toast with their smoothies. The group learned how to make these healthy treats at the Culvers Franchising Headquarters.

 SAUK PRAIRIE HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION/Contributed

On Dec. 13, a group of Wisconsin Heights middle and high school girls took a field trip to Culvers Franchising’s Headquarters to participate in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s youth empowerment cooking class, smoothie’s edition. The class was taught by Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser.

Participants learned about the importance of breakfast and how to make healthy smoothies. The Foundation provided each girl with a blender to keep and recipes.

For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News