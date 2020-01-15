Sauk Prairie Healthcare sponsors youth empowerment class

On Dec. 13, a group of Wisconsin Heights middle and high school girls took a field trip to Culvers Franchising’s Headquarters to participate in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s youth empowerment cooking class, smoothie’s edition. The class was taught by Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser.
Participants learned about the importance of breakfast and how to make healthy smoothies. The Foundation provided each girl with a blender to keep and recipes.
For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.