Sauk Prairie Healthcare sponsors youth empowerment class

On Feb. 19, a group of girls from Lodi Area Middle School took a field trip to Culver's Franchising’s Headquarters to participate in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s youth empowerment cooking class, smoothie’s edition. The class was taught by Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser accompanied by Michelle Howe, Lucinda Ranney, Lea Culver, Wendy Tobias, Quinn Adkins and Todd Wuerger.