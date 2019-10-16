Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare will hold its annual “Love Light” program with their fundraiser accepting donations until Nov. 22. For a minimum $5 donation, people can sponsor a light to honor special people who are living or remember loved ones who have passed.
In addition, red, white, and blue lights will also be strung this year to thank military personnel for their service. To reserve bulbs, send $5 for each name or $50 to be a sponsor by Nov. 22 to the Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac. List names “in memory of,” “in honor of,” or “to thank for military service,” and be sure to include your name and phone number or email.
You have free articles remaining.
Enjoy music, treats and share memories of loved ones at the tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital Conference Center, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac. A brief program will open the ceremony, followed by the lighting of the tree. Love light names will be displayed at the hospital on the electronic scroll throughout the holiday season. Printed lists will be available at the tree lighting ceremony or in the Sauk Prairie Hospital Gift Shop. Proceeds from this fundraiser support resources for the hospital and clinics.
For more information or registration, call 608-643-7257, or visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/portals/0/pdf/love-lights-order-form-2019.pdf.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)