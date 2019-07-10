Sauk Prairie high schoolers attend Badger Girls State

The 76th annual American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State was held from June 16-21 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus. Sauk Prairie High School had six representatives attend Badger Girls State. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Flanagan, Maggie Ryan, Elise Dietmann, Mary Walls, Claudia Miller, Evelyn Kirner, and Lauren Wideen.
