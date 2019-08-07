{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie Lions Club hold annual memorial golf tournament

On July 14, the Sauk Prairie Lions Clubs held their 15th annual memorial golf tournament "We Remember Our Own" as a fund raiser and in memory of members. Men and women of all skill levels competed in a four-person, scramble-format tournament. With the money raised, the Lions give back to Sauk Prairie. Pictured, from left, are Paul Bohler, Don ohler, Vi Bohler, and Curt Bohler.

 SUE HAGER/Contributed
