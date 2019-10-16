Sauk Prairie Middle School to hold play Oct. 18-20

Sauk Prairie Middle School drama will hold a funny, family-friendly show, “The Reluctant Dragon,” written by Ed Monk, based on the story by Kenneth Graham. Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in the River Arts Center. See the village of Veesaldorf where a young girl named Charity played by Evelyn Fritsch, right, is more interested in fairy tales than her daily farm chore of painting the pigs. To her delight, her dreams of adventure come true one day when she finds a poetry-loving dragon in the woods played by Cheyanne Witthoft, left, and zaniness prevails.
