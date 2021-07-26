Sauk Prairie names Badger delegates and alternates

The delegates and alternates were selected for the 2021 Wisconsin American Legion Badger Boys State and Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State in Wisconsin.

The weeklong programs in which nonpartisan governmental, patriotic, and civic objectives are carried out through interactive learning have been cancelled.

Designated delegates from Sauk Prairie High School include James Dietmann, son of Paul and Julie Dietmann of Prairie du Sac; Nicholas Mast, son of Jeffrey and Meredith Mast of North Freedom; Alia Schlimgen, daughter of Paul and Amy Schlimgen of Sauk City; and Alexis Strunz, daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth Strunz of Prairie du Sac.

The designated alternates are Makenzie Breunig, daughter of Russell and Lori Breunig of Sauk City; Isaac Homar, Timothy and Katherine Homar of Prairie du Sac; Erin Tierney, daughter of James and Jodee Tierney of Sauk City; and Henry Watson, Marc and Margaret Watson of Prairie du Sac.