 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sauk Prairie names Badger delegates and alternates
0 Comments

Sauk Prairie names Badger delegates and alternates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The delegates and alternates were selected for the 2021 Wisconsin American Legion Badger Boys State and Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State in Wisconsin.

The weeklong programs in which nonpartisan governmental, patriotic, and civic objectives are carried out through interactive learning have been cancelled.

Designated delegates from Sauk Prairie High School include James Dietmann, son of Paul and Julie Dietmann of Prairie du Sac; Nicholas Mast, son of Jeffrey and Meredith Mast of North Freedom; Alia Schlimgen, daughter of Paul and Amy Schlimgen of Sauk City; and Alexis Strunz, daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth Strunz of Prairie du Sac.

The designated alternates are Makenzie Breunig, daughter of Russell and Lori Breunig of Sauk City; Isaac Homar, Timothy and Katherine Homar of Prairie du Sac; Erin Tierney, daughter of James and Jodee Tierney of Sauk City; and Henry Watson, Marc and Margaret Watson of Prairie du Sac.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News