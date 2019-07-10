Sauk Prairie Police Chief Strunz meets with Optimists

On June 26, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club speaker Ellen Paul welcomed Sauk Prairie Police Department Chief Jerry Strunz to their meeting. Strunz shared that he is marking a milestone of 29 and a half years with the police department. Strunz then shared some changes he has seen in those years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)