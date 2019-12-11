Sauk Prairie School District exceeds expectations on state report card

The Sauk Prairie School District earned an “Exceeds Expectations” rating on a report card recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The Report Cards are intended to help all schools and districts utilize data on specific measures to target improvement efforts to ensure students are ready for the next educational step including the next grade level, graduation, college, and careers.

Schools and districts receive a score in four priority areas, student achievement, student growth, closing gaps, and on-track and postsecondary readiness. Sauk Prairie School District scored above state average in all four priority areas. The priority area scores are aggregated into an overall accountability score, from 0-100. Sauk Prairie earned a 74.8. The score is primarily based on the performance last year, the 2018-19 school year, across the four priority areas.

Schools and districts are also evaluated on their level of student engagement, test participation rates, chronic absenteeism rates, and dropout rates when applicable. Based on its score, a school or district receives one of five rating categories, from fails to meet expectations to significantly exceeds expectations.