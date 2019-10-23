Sauk Prairie School District participated in Indian Pioneer Days

On Oct. 9, the Sauk City Historic Preservation Committee held their annual Indian Pioneer Days for fourth grade students in the Sauk Prairie School District. One of the stops was historic Park Hall, also known as the Freethinkers Hall, at 307 Polk St. in Sauk City, which was built in 1884, and is 135 years old. The students did an activity linking the portraits of historic people on the walls to the information about the people depicted. Pictured, from left, are Elliot Ruhland and his mother Carla Ruhland.
