Sauk Prairie School District superintendent shares vision with Optimist Club

Jeff Wright, new Superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District as of Sept. 1, shared his vision for the district's future with Vicki Gullickson at the Optimist Club. Wright talked about targets for the district for 2019-20. Wright is seeking input from the Sauk Prairie School District community and has scheduled "Chat with the Supt" meetings to gather this feedback.
