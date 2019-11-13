This free contest is for families, single person, or groups residing in the Sauk Prairie School District. Companies, organizations, and businesses are not eligible. The contest runs until Feb. 28, 2020. Voters will have one week to vote.
Rules for the snowman contest, the snowman does not have to be a traditional snowman; creators must have permission from owners to build snowman on property; submissions must include address, name of creators, date of completion, and photo of creation with at least one creator included to show scale; only one photo per submission; all submissions must be appropriate for public display; creators can use accessories; winners with the most votes by March 6, 2020, on the Sauk Prairie Community Recreation Department's Facebook page will be the winner.
To submit an entry by Feb. 28, 2020, email sprec@saukprairieschools.org.
