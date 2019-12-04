{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie schools attend math matters meet in Wisconsin Dells

Schools in grades 5-8 attended the math meet with nearly 350 other students.

 KATHY BRUNO/Contributed

On Nov. 21, eight teams of Sauk Prairie schools mathletes in grades 5-8 traveled to the math matters meet in Wisconsin Dells. Sauk Prairie students along with more than 350 students from surrounding districts competed for team and individual medals.

The following winners include, Taylor Isenring, third-place individual grade 5; Otis Andres, third-place individual grade 6; Reese Grinstead, third-place individual grade 7; Randy Trudell, second-place individual grade 8.

Team award winners include, Lila Shadewald, Ella Stephan, Graysen Pagel, Paul Jimenez, and Holden Taggart, second-place grade 5. Conway Knox, Otis Andres, Brooke Heinz, Josh Mast, and Diego Estrada Rivera, second-place grade 6. Abby Barrett, Hailee Boettcher, Reese Grinstead, Sebastien Friou, and Mason Betley first-place grade 7.

