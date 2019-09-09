PRAIRIE DU SAC — Every three years, the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild has a tradition of performing a version of "The Nutcracker."
"The Story of The Nutcracker — A Play with Dance" will be performed on Nov. 22-24 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., in Prairie du Sac.
Acting and dance auditions will be from 8-11 a.m. and 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Acting auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m. Monday. All auditions will be held at the Free Congregation of Sauk County's Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. Enter the building downstairs.
Auditions are open to students in grades K-8. For more information and signup, visit sptheatreguild.org.
