The Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild will present "The Story of The Nutcracker- A Children's Play with Dance" by Michele L. Vacca at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22, and 23 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.
"The Story of The Nutcracker" is a unique, one-of a kind dramatization of the "Tales of Hoffmann," the Dumas story, and the Tchaikovsky ballet featuring both actors and dancers. There are 80 youths involved in the production in grades K-9.
For ticket purchases, visit sptheatreguild.org or at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, tickets at the door are $14 for adults and $12 for students.
