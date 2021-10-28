 Skip to main content
Sauk Prairie youth Snow Globe Contest planned
River Arts offers one free do-it-yourself snow globe kit per family.

 RIVER ARTS INC/Contributed

River Arts Inc. offers Sauk Prairie youth a Snow Globe Contest with free do-it-yourself kits. Kits include all supplies needed or add a few unique touches. Recommended for kids ages 6-12 with parental guidance. Limit of one kit per family, supplies limited. Cash prizes of $100 available.

For more information and to register for a free kit by Nov. 19, visit riverartsinc.org/snow-globe or River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Voting for the winner will take place Dec. 4 during Sauk Prairie’s Holly Jolly shopping event.

