Sauk Prairie youth Snow Globe Contest planned

River Arts Inc. offers Sauk Prairie youth a Snow Globe Contest with free do-it-yourself kits. Kits include all supplies needed or add a few unique touches. Recommended for kids ages 6-12 with parental guidance. Limit of one kit per family, supplies limited. Cash prizes of $100 available.

For more information and to register for a free kit by Nov. 19, visit riverartsinc.org/snow-globe or River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Voting for the winner will take place Dec. 4 during Sauk Prairie’s Holly Jolly shopping event.