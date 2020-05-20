Saxe recognized during WACAA annual awards

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents recognized Craig Saxe, former Juneau County Agriculture Agent and current area extension director, was recognized for his 25 years of service during the annual awards and recognition program.

An affiliate of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents WACAA is a professional organization for county, area and state Extension professionals to encourage excellence and professionalism; improve effectiveness of Wisconsin Extension programs; provide assistance for agents to seek and participate in professional improvement opportunities, and recognize and promote superior achievement.