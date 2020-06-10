Saylor earns $1K Scholarship

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mediacom Communications selected Kyra Saylor, a Necedah High School senior, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The award recognizes Saylor for her outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support their post-secondary education.

This year marks the 19th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company. On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.