MAYVILLE — Scag Power Equipment, a Division of Metalcraft of Mayville, has promoted Jake Segrin to marketing manager. He has been with Scag for six years, most recently serving as the company’s marketing & social media specialist, according to an Friday press release.
Previous marketing manager Tom Oechsner assumes the title of senior brand manager. He has been with Scag for 15 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, visit scag.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)