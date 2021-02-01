Scag partners with foundation to support first responders

MAYVILLE — Scag Power Equipment, headquartered in Mayville, has formalized its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Since 2018, Scag has been contributing to the foundation’s First Responders Outreach program, which provides critical funding for emergency relief efforts, essential equipment, personal protection equipment, and training to ensure first responders have what they need to perform to the best of their abilities. The foundation also builds 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for those severely wounded in the line of duty, and provides home modifications, adapted vehicles and mobility devices to injured, wounded, ill, and aging first responders.