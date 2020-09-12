Scag product nominated in contest

This annual contest hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce & Johnson Financial Group aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry by showcasing the great products made in Wisconsin. Per contest rules, any nominated product must be made using a manufacturing process in Wisconsin.

The contest runs online in a March Madness style bracket. The field will be narrowed to 16, then 8, and then the final 4. The first round of voting to determine the top 16 starts Monday through Sept. 20. The top 16 will be revealed on Sept. 21. The overall winner will be announced on Oct. 14. Voting is open to the public and each person must register with their email address and can cast one vote per day at madeinwis.com.