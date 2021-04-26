Scag promotes Opalacz

MAYVILLE — Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, has promoted Dennis Opalacz to vice president of sales, according to an April 21 press release. He started with Scag as a regional sales manager in 2006, based out of Chicago. In 2008, he moved to Wisconsin upon accepting a sales manager position in the Mayville corporate office.
“During his career, Dennis has worked at all levels of the outdoor power equipment channel: dealer, distributor and manufacturer. His communication, sales skills and industry knowledge are exceptional,” said Chris Frame, president of Scag.
For more information, visit scag.com.