Scag Turf Storm named top 20 product
Scag Turf Storm named top 20 product

The Scag Turf Storm stand-on spreader/sprayer product has been chosen by Landscape Business as one of the 20 top new products of 2021.

 SCAG/Contributed

Scag Turf Storm named among top 20 new products of 2021

MAYVILLE — Metalcraft of Mayville and Scag Power Equipment reports that the Scag Turf Storm stand-on spreader/sprayer product has been chosen by Landscape Business as one of the 20 top new products of 2021. The Landscape Business “Twenty for 2021” New Product Awards recognize products for the commercial landscape and irrigation markets. Products were judged by the EPG Media and Specialty Information staff based on innovation, marketability and application within the market. Scag has twice previously won this award with their V-Ride II, 2018; and Windstorm, 2019.

For more information, visit scag.com or mtlcraft.com.

