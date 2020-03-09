SCDC Business of the Year Award nomination deadlines March 25
SCDC Business of the Year Award nomination deadlines March 25

The Sauk County Development Corporation 2019, Business of the Year Awards will be held from 5:30- 8 p.m. April 29 at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells. Registration for the event begins March 15. Cost is $39.

To be eligible, a company must have been located in Sauk County for at least five years. Any type of business is eligible. Companies may self-nominate. Five nominated awards will be presented for, a large for-profit business with 50 or more employees, a small for-profit business with fewer than 50 employees, a non-profit business/organization, a tourism impact award and a new business award. A new business is five years or less since 2019.

For nominations, send to Ed White, executive director Sauk County Development Corporation, P.O. Box 33, 201 Eighth Ave., Baraboo, WI, 53913 or email ewhite@scdc.com, or call 608-355-2084. Nomination deadlines are March 25.

