SCDC Business of the Year Award registration begins

The Sauk County Development Corporation 2019, Business of the Year Awards will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. June 25 at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells. Social networking begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. Registration for the event begins March 30. Cost is $39.

To be eligible, a company must have been located in Sauk County for at least five years. Any type of business is eligible. Companies may self-nominate. Five nominated awards will be presented for, a large for-profit business with 50 or more employees, a small for-profit business with fewer than 50 employees, a non-profit business/organization, a tourism impact award and a new business award. A new business is five years or less since 2019.