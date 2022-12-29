 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schaefer earns credential

MBE CPAs LLP client relationship manager Annemarie Schaefer has passed her IRS Enrolled Agent Exam and earned her licensure.

With her EA licensure, she can now represent clients before the IRS for matters involving audits, collections, and appeals.

The privilege to practice as an EA is the highest credential awarded by the IRS, earned by passing a three-part comprehensive test that covers individual and business tax returns or through experience as a former IRS employee.

A native of Baraboo, Schaefer graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and later earned a master of arts in education from St. Mary’s University-Minneapolis. She has 25 years of business experience and practice in customer service, coaching, and communication.

In 2021, Schaefer joined MBE CPAs as an individual tax specialist at its Baraboo location. Now, with her EA status and as a client relationship manager for the Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells locations, she will be able to serve clients comprehensively for any IRS or state tax resolution needs.

MBE CPAs has branch locations in Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Marshfield, Mauston, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah, Wausau, and Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton.

