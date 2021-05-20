Scheffler will lead Agrace’s human resources, volunteer services, employee engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. She also serves on the Executive Leadership Team for Agrace, a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization that provides personal care, supportive care, hospice care and grief support in 17 counties including, Juneau, Columbia, Sauk, and Dodge.

Scheffler joins Agrace with more than two decades of experience in human resources leadership. She earned Professional in Human Resources certification in 1998, and since 2015 has been a Society for Human Resource Management certified professional, which is nationally recognized as the industry leader in human resources professional development. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire.