Scherer joins Horicon Bank

HORICON — Jason Scherer has joined the Horicon Bank Treasury and Commercial Payment Solutions Team as its vice president, according to a Feb. 11 press release.

A South Milwaukee native, Scherer is a graduate of South Milwaukee High School and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He brings more than 20 years of banking experience to his role at Horicon Bank including personal banking, Treasury Management for commercial customers, and most recently as a Treasury consultant for local businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.