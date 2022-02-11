 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scherer joins Horicon Bank

  • 0

HORICON — Jason Scherer has joined the Horicon Bank Treasury and Commercial Payment Solutions Team as its vice president, according to a Feb. 11 press release.

A South Milwaukee native, Scherer is a graduate of South Milwaukee High School and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He brings more than 20 years of banking experience to his role at Horicon Bank including personal banking, Treasury Management for commercial customers, and most recently as a Treasury consultant for local businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

Jason Scherer

Scherer
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…

Free N95 masks available

Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News