Schmidt promoted to regional manager

Dennis Schmidt, an experienced real estate title professional in Beaver Dam, became a regional manager for the Knight Barry Title Group, which is the state’s largest title and escrow company, according to a Jan. 7 press release.

Schmidt’s region includes KBT locations in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Portage. The role is focused on the operations side of the business. He will continue to be based in Beaver Dam.

Schmidt will continue to serve as the branch manager of Knight Barry Title office in Beaver Dam, has almost three decades of experience in the land title industry and is involved in the Wisconsin Land Title Association as an instructor.

