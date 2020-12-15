 Skip to main content
Schmidt receives accreditation
Schmidt receives accreditation

Financial advisor Kate Schmidt of Edward Jones in Reedsburg has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist, according to a Dec. 10 press release.

Schmidt successfully completed the AAMS Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.

For more information, visit edwardjones.com.

Kate Schmidt

Schmidt
