{{featured_button_text}}
Conservationists present scholarship

Beaver Dam Conservationists awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Samantha Schmitt on Aug. 21, furthering her education in natural resources. Pictured are, from left, Mitch Kuhn, Schmitt and Dave Lamers.

 MITCHELL KUHN/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.