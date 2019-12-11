Schoepp joins Nordic as CFO
0 comments

Schoepp joins Nordic as CFO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nordic Group of Companies announces the hiring of Alan Schoepp as its chief financial officer with responsibilities for overall management of the firm’s capital and financial resources and oversight of the annual fiscal audit, taxes, and information technology systems, according to a Dec. 2 press release.

Nordic Group includes the operating companies Flambeau, Inc. in Baraboo, Seats, Inc. in Reedsburg, and Columbia Vehicle Group, Inc. in Reedsburg. A main focus is to support growth and improve the performance of these companies through involvement with sales and operations functions. Schoepp provides information, analysis, planning, and controls to gain insight and achieve better results with fewer resources.

Schoepp’s previous role was as vice president of finance for Spectrum Brands in Middleton. He also held other financial roles and responsibilities throughout his 27 years with the company. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an executive masters of business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison..

Schoepp steps into this role as former CFO Tim Baker enters retirement. Schoepp resides in Lodi with his wife.

Alan Schoepp

Schoepp
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schoepp joins Nordic as CFO
Community

Schoepp joins Nordic as CFO

Nordic Group of Companies announces the hiring of Alan Schoepp as its chief financial officer with responsibilities for overall management of …

Holiday church services set
Community

Holiday church services set

WAUPUN — The Holden Morning Prayer with contemporary music will be featured at the 9 a.m. services on Sundays, Dec. 8 and 22, at Immanuel Luth…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News