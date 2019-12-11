Schoepp joins Nordic as CFO

Nordic Group of Companies announces the hiring of Alan Schoepp as its chief financial officer with responsibilities for overall management of the firm’s capital and financial resources and oversight of the annual fiscal audit, taxes, and information technology systems, according to a Dec. 2 press release.

Nordic Group includes the operating companies Flambeau, Inc. in Baraboo, Seats, Inc. in Reedsburg, and Columbia Vehicle Group, Inc. in Reedsburg. A main focus is to support growth and improve the performance of these companies through involvement with sales and operations functions. Schoepp provides information, analysis, planning, and controls to gain insight and achieve better results with fewer resources.

Schoepp’s previous role was as vice president of finance for Spectrum Brands in Middleton. He also held other financial roles and responsibilities throughout his 27 years with the company. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an executive masters of business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison..

Schoepp steps into this role as former CFO Tim Baker enters retirement. Schoepp resides in Lodi with his wife.