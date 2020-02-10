Scholarship applications available

The Rotary Club and the American Association of University Women offer scholarships to students who reside within the boundaries of the Beaver Dam Unified School District but do not attend Beaver Dam High School. Application forms are now available at Lakeside Lutheran High School, Luther Preparatory School, Wayland Academy, and Beaver Dam High School.

To qualify, students must have maintained a 3.0 grade-point average or better average throughout the end of the seventh semester and must meet residency requirements. Selection is based on difficulty of curriculum, GPA, service to the community, and personal traits. Students must be entering a four-year university/college or two-year "non-technical" college in the fall of 2020.

Selection of the scholarship recipient is made by the BDHS Scholarship Committee.

The deadline for returning completed application forms to the BDHS student services office is on or before 3:30 p.m., March 6. Late applications will not be accepted.